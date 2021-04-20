Analysts Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report sales of $295.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.79 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $265.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEGA. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $128.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.01 and a 200-day moving average of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -158.75 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $148.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,815 shares of company stock worth $954,723 in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

