Analysts Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $375.63 Million

Analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post $375.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $365.00 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $289.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $382.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.50 million.

NASDAQ:ECPG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.41. 16,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $179,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

