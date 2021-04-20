Analysts Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 219,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,033. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $302.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.