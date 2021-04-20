Analysts Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post $314.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $304.20 million and the highest is $328.68 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $288.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Astec Industries stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.50. 6,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,921. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,440,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,116,000 after buying an additional 139,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Astec Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after buying an additional 116,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Astec Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $14,268,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $13,713,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

