Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives $17.87 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMRS shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Amyris alerts:

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,919,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at $4,477,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amyris by 3,217.8% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 703,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 682,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 1,983.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 603,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 562,078 shares during the period. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $79.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.