Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives $17.87 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.87.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMRS shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.
In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMRS opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.04.
Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $79.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Amyris Company Profile
Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.
Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.