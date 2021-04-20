Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 132,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,192,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,866,000 after purchasing an additional 72,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,673,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,504 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SunPower by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 458,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

In other SunPower news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $1,710,482.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,735.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,337.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,168 shares of company stock worth $11,054,702. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPWR stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The business had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on SunPower from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their target price on SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

