Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,512 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Federated Hermes news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $138,807.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,854.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $153,350.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHI opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

