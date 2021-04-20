Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,098 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Retail Properties of America worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 2,452.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 147,938 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the third quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

NYSE:RPAI opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 88.47 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.