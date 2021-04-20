Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,569 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,280,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,128,000 after buying an additional 1,114,408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 149,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,944,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

FCPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

