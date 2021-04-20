Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,307 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMA opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

