AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,364 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $50,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.92 and a 200 day moving average of $140.09. The company has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.