Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.89 Million

Analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will report $260.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $252.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.10 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $202.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $984.00 million to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $958.60 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 384,879 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

