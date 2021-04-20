American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brightworth grew its stake in American Tower by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 46,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,142,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 11.3% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 22,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.67.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $252.67. The stock had a trading volume of 39,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.