American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in American Tower were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.67.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $248.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.02.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

