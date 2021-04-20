American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

American River Bankshares stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.