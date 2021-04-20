American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after buying an additional 38,546 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $158,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,125,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

AEP opened at $88.65 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

