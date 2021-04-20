American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

NYSE ACC opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $46.06.

ACC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

