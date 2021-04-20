Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $84.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.38.

AEE opened at $83.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.88. Ameren has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ameren by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after buying an additional 5,061,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,942,000 after buying an additional 2,529,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ameren by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,038,000 after buying an additional 1,932,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,805,000 after buying an additional 1,692,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

