Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,930.88.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,372.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,151.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,190.52. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,102,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

