Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at $135,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 166.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.01. 25,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,938. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.89. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

