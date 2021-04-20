Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.55 million. On average, analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $516.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

