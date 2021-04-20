Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.89

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.89 and traded as low as $70.63. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $71.08, with a volume of 33,148 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMADY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Erste Group raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Amadeus IT Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $565.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

