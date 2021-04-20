Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.89

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.89 and traded as low as $70.63. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $71.08, with a volume of 33,148 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMADY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Erste Group raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59.
Amadeus IT Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMADY)
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.
