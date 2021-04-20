Aluna.Social (ALN) Hits Market Cap of $3.62 Million

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Aluna.Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aluna.Social has traded down 51.6% against the dollar. Aluna.Social has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $444,545.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aluna.Social Profile

Aluna.Social (ALN) is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,224,245 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

Aluna.Social Coin Trading

