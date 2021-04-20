Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$19.25 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$19.25 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of TSE:ALS traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.90. The company had a trading volume of 104,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,263. The stock has a market capitalization of C$659.50 million and a P/E ratio of -24.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$7.73 and a one year high of C$17.46.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,907.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$563,814.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

