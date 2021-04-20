Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Up 40.6% in March

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the March 15th total of 164,100 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

ASPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $16.82.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

