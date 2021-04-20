Alphabet (GOOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $15.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $52 EPS for the current fiscal year and $63 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GOOG stock opened at $2,302.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,209.71 and a 12-month high of $2,318.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,125.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,869.55.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

