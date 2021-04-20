Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.90.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $48.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 63.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

