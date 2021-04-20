AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target Raised to $50.00

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALVR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. AlloVir has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $48.96.

In other AlloVir news, Director John Robert Wilson sold 200,002 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $6,268,062.68. Also, Director Juan Vera sold 32,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $1,267,835.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,314,766.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 312,884 shares of company stock worth $10,694,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AlloVir by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

