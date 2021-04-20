AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Stock Position Reduced by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AB. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 55.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AB opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on AB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

