Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 901,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 573,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,718 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $897,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $741.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $366.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.60 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

