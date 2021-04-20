Allegion (ALLE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Allegion to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allegion to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $132.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.79. Allegion has a 1-year low of $89.83 and a 1-year high of $134.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.56.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

