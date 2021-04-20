Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Shares of ALHC stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $26.17.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.
