Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

In other news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

