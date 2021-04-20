Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALHC. William Blair began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,469. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

In other news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $12,060,781.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.