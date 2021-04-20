Alien Worlds Market Capitalization Tops $245.00 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $245.00 million and approximately $54.85 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded down 95.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alien Worlds alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00060781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00274516 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004298 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00024396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,155.89 or 1.00516349 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.94 or 0.00907447 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.20 or 0.00610879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,139,309,744 coins and its circulating supply is 813,271,545 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alien Worlds should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alien Worlds using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alien Worlds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alien Worlds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.