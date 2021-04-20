Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Up 29.7% in March

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 53,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Alico stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.68. Alico has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $34.00.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 25.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alico will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -300.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on Alico in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 65,000 shares of Alico stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $1,891,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alico by 276.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alico during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alico by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alico by 27.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Alico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.