Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $330.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $319.73.

Shares of BABA opened at $234.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

