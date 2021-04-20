Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

YUMC stock opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

