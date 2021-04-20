Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,273 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average is $73.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

