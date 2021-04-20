Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

RWO stock opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.