Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Gap Down to $30.87

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.87, but opened at $29.50. Alerus Financial shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $517.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $61.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,581,000 after acquiring an additional 50,071 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 43,248 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

