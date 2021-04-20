Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $36.00 at B. Riley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE:AA opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 56.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 6.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.