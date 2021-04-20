Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 21,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,580. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,914,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

