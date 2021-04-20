Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 8.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 128,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

