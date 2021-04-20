Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $102.00 at Barclays

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $148.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.50% from the company’s current price.

AFRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Affirm from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

AFRM opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.61. Affirm has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.23 million.

In related news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $53,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $5,829,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

