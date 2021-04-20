Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $85.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Affirm traded as low as $65.20 and last traded at $65.96, with a volume of 22665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.72.

AFRM has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.22.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,354,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $90,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at $5,829,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.61.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

