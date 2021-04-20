Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 43,754 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 109.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for 2.3% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $78.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84.

