Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after acquiring an additional 540,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $326.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $351.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.51 and a 1 year high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

