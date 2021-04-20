Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $512.70 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.21 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.68 and a 200 day moving average of $478.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $245.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,958 shares of company stock valued at $54,808,499 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.