Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 700 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $24,621,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of KLA by 6.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1,118.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 129.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 21,731 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.53.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $323.23 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $147.46 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.86.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

