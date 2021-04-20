AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) is Henry James International Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the quarter. AerCap makes up 2.5% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.17. 20,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,616. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.12 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $62.66.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

